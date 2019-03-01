Home for disabled in Huntsville damaged by flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - 305 8th Street has been a haven for people with disabilities for 40 years. But leaders there say they need your help cleaning and fixing damage after recent basement flooding.

The latest flooding isn't just a headache, it's potentially catastrophic for the home, which is not state funded.

"We got the mold remediation done," executive director Andrea Williams said.

Industrial fans and a dehumidifier are cranked up in the downstairs rec room at 305 8th Street. "And if there's anybody who knows how to do drywall, you're my best friend," Williams said.

For 40 years, the home in Huntsville has welcomed people with mental disabilities. "It's so easy to fall in love with these individuals who are in our care," Williams said.

What she's not in love with was the more than foot of rain in February, that seeped into the home's basement. "If we didn't laugh, we'd cry," Williams said.

The home relies on a combination of grants and donations to stay afloat. Williams says after the latest flood damage, it could cost them over $60,000 to re-do the basement. That's why she says they're putting the word out for anybody who can help with repairs on Saturday morning.

"We need gloves, buckets, sponges, and bleach," Williams said.

Anyone who's willing to pitch in, Williams says, including handymen and contractors, please stop by.

"This home has served as a beacon of hope for so many people for so many years. When the roof was leaking on people's beds, it didn't daunt me," Williams said. "Sewage was leaking in the closets, it didn't daunt me. In my 11 years, we've done two renovations. And I want this home and its bones to continue to be a beacon of light for people."

Williams says the cleanup will begin Saturday at 9:00 a.m. Anyone is welcome to come and help or drop off cleaning supplies.