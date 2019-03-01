× Help the Rose of Sharon Soup Kitchen raise funds for summer survival kits

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — One person is partnering with the Rose of Sharon Soup Kitchen to raise funds for summer survival kits to give to those in need.

Michael Robert Bollinger is collecting money to buy supplies for 100 survival kits for a school project.

The summer survival kits will include a drawstring bag with deodorant, sunscreen, tin water bottles, bug spray, toothbrush, toothpaste, Kleenex, and a comb.

But, they need your help! The fundraiser has received $135 as of March 1, and with a goal of $1000, they are $865 short.

All funds raised will go to buy all of the supplies for the 100 survival kits.

If you would like to donate, you can find the fundraiser at https://www.gofundme.com/bollingerserviceproject.