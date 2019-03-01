Disturbance call turns into meth trafficking bust at Morgan County home

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A disturbance call at a home in Eva ended with three men going to jail on meth charges, deputies said.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home on Highway 55 Thursday and found drugs and drug-related paraphernalia throughout the home. They also said one of the suspects was carrying two ounces of methamphetamine.

Deputies and Morgan County Drug Task Force agents said they got a search warrant and went through the home looking for more drugs. During their search, authorities said they found a quarter of an ounce of crack cocaine, a loaded revolver, syringes, digital scales and a loaded shotgun.

One man who lived at the home, Adam Keith Cobbs, 41, was charged with meth and drug paraphernalia possession. His bond was set at $1,300 but more charges were pending, according to the sheriff’s office.

Joseph Wayne Christiansen, 33, of Baileyton, and Joseph Wade Walling, 45, of Guntersville, were both charged with meth trafficking, cocaine possession with intent to distribute and drug paraphernalia possession. Their bonds were set at $15,300 each.