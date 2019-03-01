Broadway Theatre League presents “Beautiful – The Carole King Musical”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Next week, a Broadway show makes its premiere in Huntsville.

The Carole King Musical tells the Tony® and Grammy® Award-winning inspiring true story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation.

Eight showings will be available from March 5-10. For more information and to purchase your tickets, click here.