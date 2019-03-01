Bentley Animal Hospital offering $20 pet microchip special during month of March

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A Huntsville animal hospital is offering a special price on microchipping during the month of March to help ensure you’re reunited with your furry friend if they ever get lost.

For $20, Bentley Animal Hospital will microchip your pet, no matter where you live. Proof of a current rabies vaccination is required.

The hospital is located at 5025 Memorial Parkway. You and your pet can walk-in to take advantage of the special Monday-Friday from 8-12 p.m. and 2-5 p.m. Weekend hours are available on Saturday from 8-12 p.m.

