Auburn Police search for man accused of assault

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn Police are investigating an early morning assault.

The assault happened at approximately 1:30 a.m. on West Magnolia Avenue outside of Sky Bar, according to authorities. Police say the male pushed the victim to the ground, punched him multiple times, and kicked him in the head.

Officials say the suspect was described as a white male, approximately 5’ 9” tall and weighing 200 pounds. He was last seen walking westbound on West Magnolia Avenue wearing a dark gray polo-style hat, light blue long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, and brown boots.

If you have information about this crime or you see suspicious activity, notify police at 911 (emergencies or crimes in progress), 334-501-3100 (non-emergencies) or 334-246-1391 (tip line – text or call).

Police ask that the community be reminded of the following: