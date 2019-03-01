Apply to be a vendor at Athens Saturday Market

ATHENS, Ala. – Farmers, artists, and prepared food vendors! It’s time to apply to be a part of the 2019 Athens Saturday Market season.

The 2019 season will take place each Saturday from June 1st through August 24th at the Farmers Market Pavilion located at 409 W. Green Street in Athens. The market opens at 8:00 a.m. and closes at 12:00 p.m. The mission of the market is to support local agriculture and increase economic opportunities for farmers, small businesses, and artisans. The organization also wants to educate and provide access to healthy local foods; and to build a vibrant gathering place for Athens residents and visitors.

The 2019 Athens Saturday Market application and agreement forms can be found on their website and Facebook page.

The farmers market will provide entertainment as well as contests, demonstrations, and giveaways each Saturday.

Athens Main Street Executive Director Tere Richardson encourages everyone to get their applications turned in.

“Join the Athens Saturday Market family of certified growers, quality artisans and vendors of excellent prepared foods as we plan an exciting market season! We have exciting theme days planned as well as increased promotions. Send in that application today,” Richardson stated.

Kat Greene, Athens Saturday Market Manager, shared her excitement for the 2019 market season.

“The Saturday Market Committee has already begun meeting to plan for this year and we are so excited to bring back some of the best aspects of past seasons, as well as implement new ideas. We strive to create a welcoming atmosphere of fun and fellowship for our community each Saturday morning. We are searching for vendors to join us and attribute to the success of the 2019 market season,” said Greene.

Organizers ask the community to come out and “Shake the Hand That Feeds You!”