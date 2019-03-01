× 2 accused in Shoals human trafficking case found not guilty

FLORENCE, Ala. – A jury has found two men accused of human trafficking in Florence not guilty.

The trial of businessman Timothy Staggs and attorney Chip Dillard began February 11.

They were accused of taking advantage of women in the Lauderdale County Detention Center by forcing them into sexual servitude as payback for getting them out of jail. Prosecutors say the men used intimidation, drugs and money as power over the women.

WHNT News 19 is told other charges against the men are pending. But as of Friday afternoon, we don’t know what those charges are.