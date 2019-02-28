Roaches and dirty equipment found during recent health inspections

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Madison County

Golden Star

200 Oakwood Ave NE, Huntsville, AL 35811

Score: 77

Food improperly date marked

Presence of roaches in the dishwashing area

Approved course not provided to the health inspector

Sonic

14171 Highway 231/431 North, Hazel Green, AL 35750

Score: 81

Health inspector found bare hand contact by employees on ready-to-eat food

Employees not washing hands between changing gloves/tasks

Dirty ladles stored with clean equipment

Dirty ice maker

The dirty equipment violation has been corrected according to the report. The manager says the other violations were also corrected.

Clean Plate Winner

Angel's Island Coffee

7538 Memorial Pkwy SW Huntsville, Alabama 35802

Score: 100

Sometimes you just need to get away. Angel's Island Coffee in Huntsville lets customers do just that, without the jetlag.

After living in Fiji for 11 years, owner Angel Hussain wanted to bring back a slice of paradise. She and her family poured their hearts and efforts into the building 12 years ago.

The bright walls and warm smiles provide a tropical backdrop to enjoy a cup of coffee, do some work, or meet up with friends. They even use coffee 'ice cubes' in their iced drinks to avoid that watered down taste. Some delicious food options are also on the menu, like breakfast sandwiches and lunch options. The 'Angel's Favorite' is a ham and turkey layered sub.

Put your mind at ease with their perfect score of 100.