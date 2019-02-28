Roaches and dirty equipment found during recent health inspections

Madison County
Golden Star
200 Oakwood Ave NE, Huntsville, AL 35811
Score: 77
- Food improperly date marked
- Presence of roaches in the dishwashing area
- Approved course not provided to the health inspector
Sonic
14171 Highway 231/431 North, Hazel Green, AL 35750
Score: 81
- Health inspector found bare hand contact by employees on ready-to-eat food
- Employees not washing hands between changing gloves/tasks
- Dirty ladles stored with clean equipment
- Dirty ice maker
The dirty equipment violation has been corrected according to the report. The manager says the other violations were also corrected.
Clean Plate Winner
7538 Memorial Pkwy SW Huntsville, Alabama 35802
Score: 100
Sometimes you just need to get away. Angel's Island Coffee in Huntsville lets customers do just that, without the jetlag.
After living in Fiji for 11 years, owner Angel Hussain wanted to bring back a slice of paradise. She and her family poured their hearts and efforts into the building 12 years ago.
The bright walls and warm smiles provide a tropical backdrop to enjoy a cup of coffee, do some work, or meet up with friends. They even use coffee 'ice cubes' in their iced drinks to avoid that watered down taste. Some delicious food options are also on the menu, like breakfast sandwiches and lunch options. The 'Angel's Favorite' is a ham and turkey layered sub.
Put your mind at ease with their perfect score of 100.