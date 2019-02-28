Retirement party held for service dog that brought cheer to kids in the hopsital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A very special party was held at Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children Thursday.

A retirement party was hosted for Mousse, a 13-year-old chocolate lab. Mousse is a service dog and she has been bringing cheer to sick kids at the hospital for 11 years.

At the party, many people, including her handler, Deanna Bayless, shed tears as they marked the dog's final day working at the hospital.

"Kids love the dogs coming in the rooms because that's not something you necessarily see at a hospital. And just being able to see them smile, and know that they're having a bad day when the dog walks in the room that changes their day and makes them happy and they smile," Bayless said.

Bayless says the chocolate lab will now get to live a quiet life in retirement. Mousse will get to rest at home and enjoy playing with other service dogs Bayless works with.