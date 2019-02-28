One person shot, one person stabbed in incident near Memorial Parkway

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville Police investigated a shooting incident near Spring Branch Road and Mock Road, off of Memorial Parkway Thursday night.
HEMSI officials confirm emergency crews transported a person with a gunshot wound and a person with a knife wound to area hospitals. One went to Huntsville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The second was taken to Crestwood Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police investigators believe that they injured each other.
Several police vehicles surrounded vehicles inside a crime scene taped area. Police say the two are business owners in the area.
