One person shot, one person stabbed in incident near Memorial Parkway

Posted 9:20 pm, February 28, 2019, by , Updated at 10:17PM, February 28, 2019

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville Police investigated a shooting incident near Spring Branch Road and Mock Road, off of Memorial Parkway Thursday night.

HEMSI officials confirm emergency crews transported a person with a gunshot wound and a person with a knife wound to area hospitals. One went to Huntsville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The second was taken to Crestwood Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police investigators believe that they injured each other.

Several police vehicles surrounded vehicles inside a crime scene taped area. Police say the two are business owners in the area.

Google Map for coordinates 34.714645 by -86.593306.

