NASHVILLE, Ala. – Nashville Police say they have arrested a man accused of raping a 22-year-old woman.

Devon T. Gooden was charged Thursday morning with aggravated rape, according to authorities. Police say the attack happened on February 21st at Note 16 Apartments on Horton Avenue.

Gooden was arrested at his 11th Av S residence.

Gooden is also charged in 3 robbery cases for crimes against separate women in their 20s.

Gooden was arrested at his home.