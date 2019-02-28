March Begins Friday, But Winter’s Not Done

I hope you enjoyed the 73° temperature in Huntsville and 74° temperature in the Shoals Wednesday respectively. It will be a long time before we get a day like that across the Tennessee Valley. We have the coldest air since the latter part of January in the forecast next week. Not only will highs struggle to get out of the lower 40s, but wind gusts over 20 mph producing low wind chills next week.

Here is a look at your 3-day forecast from Monday, March 4 to Wednesday, March 6.

Those are temperatures and not wind chill factors. What will it really feel like?

That’s right, the wind chills could dip into the single digits on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings next week. The bus stop forecast could get interesting as well. Keep that in mind this weekend that much colder air takes over the Tennessee Valley next week. What about records for Huntsville International Airport? Amazingly, it won’t even be close Monday and Tuesday mornings! Wednesday could be closer if the winds die down enough.

Forecast lows and records for Huntsville International:

March 4: Forecast – 28° (Record: 7° – 1943)

March 5: Forecast – 25° (Record: 12° – 1960)

March 6: Forecast – 19° (Record: 16° – 2015)

Stay tuned to the forecast as we get closer to next week. In the meantime, showers are in the forecast through the weekend with mild temperatures. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60s through Saturday.

WHNT News 19 Weather Discussion