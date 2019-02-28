× Man found guilty in sex abuse and sodomy trial

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala.–A jury has found a man guilty in a sex abuse and sodomy trial in Marshall County.

The jury found 24-year-old Stephen Grigsby guilty after about 20 minutes of deliberations Thursday afternoon. The victims were 9 and 10 years old when the incident happened in fall 2013 in Boaz. One of the victims reported the incident in February 2014.

Grigsby was charged with two counts of sex abuse of a child less than 12 years old and one count first-degree sodomy.

According to Alabama law, Grigsby faces a minimum of 10 years, and a maximum of 20 years on each count of sex abuse. The sodomy charge carries a minimum of 20 years with a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole or early release. Sentencing is May 7.

There will be no bond pending sentencing.