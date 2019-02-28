Lifeline Pet Rescue needs help renovating new home for rescued pets

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Lifeline Pet Rescue is working on renovating their building to take better care of rescued pets.

The organization is a 501(c)3 non-profit based in Huntsville. Lifeline works tirelessly to improve the lives of animals and provide a sanctuary for rescued pets. The pet rescue mission is to rehabilitate rescued dogs and cats through modifying behavior and bringing out kind companions ready for a loving home.

The non-profit is looking for help in the process of completing the renovations to the building at 121 Kohler Road. The building was gutted in order to rebuild and create more room for animals. The renovations have included plumbing, electrical, and roofing work and more projects to ensure the pets have the best chance at rehabilitation.

The renovation is solely dependent on donations because the organization is a nonprofit. Lifeline appreciates monetary donations as well as kind people offering time. The non-profit values volunteers just as much as donors, so if you have some time they ask that you consider volunteering.

For details on how to donate or volunteer visit their Facebook page Lifeline Pet Rescue or website.

Lifeline has also created a GoFundMe account for donations that go directly towards building a new facility for the rescued pets.

Help a furry friend in need. Every contribution is truly appreciated by the animal lovers at Lifeline Pet Rescue.