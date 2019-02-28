× Jackson County residents get vehicle registration extension due to flooding

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – Flooding that prompted the closure of Jackson County’s courthouse has led the Alabama Department of Revenue to extend the deadline for motor vehicle registrations.

February 2019 registrations and deadlines to pay property tax on vehicles has been extended to March 15 for Jackson and Cherokee counties.

The extension comes after Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency due to flooding Feb. 23. The extension applies to vehicle owners who couldn’t register their vehicles in the county because tax collection and license plate issuing offices were closed due to the weather.

Penalty charges associated with motor vehicle registrations and renewals extended through March 15 — as well as for vehicle property tax payments — will not be charged until March 18.