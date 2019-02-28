Huntsville Animal Services celebrates Pet Appreciation Week with adoption special

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Dogs and cats add so much to the lives of their owners. They serve as therapists, alarm clocks, and personal trainers. In recognition of the unconditional love and joy that pets bring, Huntsville Animal Services is offering special adoption fees during its Pet Appreciation Week. Starting Friday, March 1, through Saturday, March 9, dogs 40 pounds or more are $10 to adopt. Restrictions may apply on some pets.

The special adoption fee includes rabies and other annual vaccinations, a microchip for pet identification, spay or neuter surgery to help with pet overpopulation, and a heartworm test. Each adoption receives a free bag of nutritional dog food while supplies last.

See a list of the adoptable animals here:

The shelter is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard and they are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You can call (256)883-3782, visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/Animal, or check them out on Facebook for more information.