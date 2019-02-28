Hartselle man arrested after police say he burglarized an apartment

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur police arrest man connected to apartment burglary.

Police responded to a burglary at the Courtyard Apartments in the 2200 block of Arcadia Drive on January 22nd. Police say the victim came home and discovered his personal belongings were missing.

Police concluded that Preston Tatum was the burglary suspect after they say he was captured on video surveillance that was inside the victim’s home. Police say a warrant for Tatum’s arrest was issued on January 26th.

Authorities say they located and arrested Tatum for burglary in the third degree on February 26th.

Tatum was transported to the Morgan County Jail.