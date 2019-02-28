Harbor Freight Tools announced recall of propane torches causing burn hazards

CALABASAS, Calif. – Harbor Freight Tools recalls propane torches due to burn hazard risks, according to the CPSC.

This recall involves two models of the Greenwood-branded propane torches. The torches with no igniter have SKU number 61589 and the torches with a push button igniter have SKU number 61595. The torches have a steel nozzle, a flow valve, a blue grip and a black or orange hose.

The SKU number is printed on a sticker located on the pipe that leads to the nozzle on the product packaging and on the manual.

The trigger on the torches that engages the flame can fail to disengage when the trigger is no longer pressed, posing a burn hazard, according to the CPSC.

The CPSC reports that Harbor Freight received two reports of the trigger failing to disengage, including one report of a burn injury.

Only propane torches that do not have markings on the handles or brass knobs are included in this recall.

Consumers are advised to stop using the recalled torches and return them to any Harbor Freight Tools location for a free replacement propane torch.

You can contact Harbor Freight Tools at 800-444-3353 Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT, email at recall@harborfreight.com or online at www.harborfreight.com

150,000 models were sold nationwide and online at www.harborfreight.com from November 2013 through October 2018 for between $20 and $30.