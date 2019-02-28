Florence police work to identify scam artist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. – A scam artist is preying on financial institutions and businesses in Florence. In the last week, the man has taken several hundred dollars from clerks with sleight of hand.

Florence police investigators call the guy a swindler. On February 19, he walked into a north Florence bank with a handful of cash. He handed the clerk a stack of $50 bills and asked they be exchanged into $100 bills.

As the clerk was counting them out, investigators say he distracted her and grabbed several of the $100’s and put them underneath the $50 bill pile. According to police, the con-artist then canceled his exchange and walked away.

Police say the man ran the same scam at a Florence Walmart the night before. There could be other businesses who have fallen victim.

Florence police are hopeful someone will recognize this gentleman and contact the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers. Simply pick up your phone and call (256) 386-8685.

If sending a text message is easier, address the detailed message to 274637. Tips can also be submitted on the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers Facebook page.

Each tip is kept anonymous and worth a cash reward if an arrest is made.