Decatur Heritage Boys win program’s first state title

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Decatur Heritage Boys Basketball Team has been to the state title game before, but until Thursday, they had never won it all.

Decatur Heritage (32-4), coached by Jason Marshall, struggled early but had a dominating second half. The Eagles’ 6-foot-8 senior center Noah Boler in the third quarter scoring nine of the first 11 Decatur Heritage points in the quarter. He finished with 19 points, nine rebounds, two blocked shots, three steals and two assists to earn Class 1A State Tournament MVP honors. Junior guard GianCarlo Valdez had 23 points, Derrick Bishop chipped in 14 points and Kyle Jackson handed out a team-high four assists.

The Class 1A All-Tourney Team included: Noah Boler, Decatur Heritage (MVP); GianCarlo Valdez, Decatur Heritage; Jermaine Brown, St. Luke’s Episcopal; JaCorey Jacobs, St. Luke’s Episcopal; Jaheim Powell, Georgiana; and Weston Kirk, Spring Garden.

Class 1A Girls State Championship Game

Phillips 71, Skyline 63 Final