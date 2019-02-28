× Body pulled from Pinhook Creek identified

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Officials have released the identity of the body found in Pinhook Creek on Monday as Marcus Russell, 45, of Huntsville.

Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill says the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences Laboratory identified him through fingerprint analysis. He says preliminary autopsy results show no indication of foul play, but experts are performing additional studies to establish a cause of death. The circumstances surrounding Russell’s death are still under investigation.

Police say a man alerted them around 6:30 Monday night when he saw what appeared to be a man’s body in the creek along Pratt Avenue.