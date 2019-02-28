Another round of heavy rain, some storms, then it gets COLD!

February ends with just short of fourteen inches of rain at Huntsville International Airport! The 2 PM daily total was 1.04 inches, and that makes this an almost untouchable February with regard to rainfall: number one in the record books by 1.19 inches. The 13.72” this month is about one-fourth of Huntsville’s annual rainfall!

More rain is likely this weekend! Another 1.5″ to 3.0″ are possible through Sunday evening (heaviest south of Huntsville):

Flood Warnings continue: The rain expected through the weekend will not make flooding worse on the Tennessee River, but it will make the ground soggy again!

WHITESBURG: Flood Warning for the Tennessee River at Whitesburg (falling below flood stage by next Monday.)

FLORENCE: Flood Warning for the Tennessee River at Florence (falling below flood stage by next Tuesday morning.)

Weekend rain and storms: The Storm Prediction Center outlines a broad ‘risk’ of severe storms over Alabama, Mississippi and the far southern edge of Tennessee on Sunday.

It appears that the more significant threat of severe storms and flooding will be south of the Tennessee Valley on Sunday; however, it’s close enough for us to keep an eye on closely through the weekend.

The cold front causing all of the weather change is a little slower than it appeared a few days ago, so you’ll notice some adjustments in the weekend forecast: highs in the 60s both days now with minimal rain Saturday (more like late Saturday evening) and a greater chance of rain on Sunday followed by the big chill early next week.

This is a change in timing; it’s not a flip-flop in the forecast. The timing change makes the numbers look very different, but the over-all picture of the weather is not changing much.

How cold? We’re still expecting air cold enough for some hard freezes next week and a wind chill to be as low as the single digits and teens on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Daytime highs for the first half of next week will run in the upper 30s and lower 40s: about 20ºF below average for early March!

-Jason

