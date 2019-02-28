Annual Spring Home and Garden Show taking place March 1-3 at the VBC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The 31st annual Spring Home and Garden Show, hosted by the Huntsville Madison County Builders Association, will be held at the Von Braun Center March 1-3, 2019.

The show occupies more than 100,000 square feet of exhibit space in the South Hall of the VBC and features the latest trends and technology for the home from hundreds of reputable companies.

Show hours are:

Friday, March 1: 1:00pm - 8:00pm

Saturday, March 2: 9:00am - 7:00pm

Sunday, March 3: 11:00am - 5:00pm

A weekend pass is $12. A single-day pass is $9. Children 16 and under are free.

The Huntsville/Madison County Builders Association is a professional trade association dedicated to supporting its more than 1,100 members by promoting the building industry and improving the quality of life the communities they serve.