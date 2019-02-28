Almost time to mow the wild onions!

If you have wild onions sprouting across your yard, mark down these dates. Many of you ask us about this every year, and we’re happy to find an answer!

We checked the Old Farmer’s Almanac. Actually, the legendary Robert Reeves, who retired a few years ago told us this:

“Several folks have written and asked me what days are best to cut the wild onions. The Old Farmers Almanac says this: These are the next five best days to destroy pests and weeds, based on the Moon’s sign.

Best days to destroy pests and weeds:

Have the Almanac dates worked for you in years past? We’d love to hear from you.

Does this work for you? Most plant scientists will argue that mowing on certain days has nothing to do with the control of certain weeds; in fact, wild onions in particular tend to wither away as the weather gets hotter in the Spring.

Got onions? Let’s see them! Send us a picture and your experience with Robert’s – or The Almanac’s – advice!