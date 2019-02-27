Update: Local woman who lost access to her storage unit gets her keepsakes back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A woman who has worked on Redstone Arsenal as a Civilian for nearly 25 years has recently been struggling with her health and finances.

She had a storage unit in town for a few years, until one day she couldn't afford the fees anymore.

"I'm trying to get people to help pay my rent. I said, 'all you want is your money, but where am I going to sleep after you get your money?'" said Gail Hughes.

Hughes was forced to take medical leave from work on several occassions. During those times she was bringing in little to no money.

"I said, 'I've got sentimental stuff in there, but if that's what you need to do, auction it off go right ahead,'" said Hughes.

The storage facility let her know they'd be auctioning off her belongings and there was nothing she could do at that point.

A local man who buys and sells things from storage lockers came across Hughes' belongings and wanted her to have them back.

She said she found out about her things after friends and family saw our story recently on WHNT News 19 and called her.

A friend of Hughes' urged her to collect her belongings.

"She said, 'Gail, do you have a storage or something, or someone bought it?' I said, 'yeah, but they've probably sold it by now or auctioned it off because I hadn't been able to go to work.'"

Amongst many of her family mementos were Army certificates of promotion and service pins. She said some of those things she had not seen in a very long time.

Her message to the man who salvaged her sentimental items? "I sure appreciate him on this here, I really do. I was worried I'd never see this stuff again."

Gail said situations like this one further proves the power of prayer. "I am deeply grateful. It's a blessing."