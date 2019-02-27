Sisterly Bond: Ashley Edwards wins $319 for her class at Woodville High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODVILLE, Ala. - Right in the heart of Jackson County is a teacher known for her genuine care of students.

Ashley Edwards teaches first-grade at Woodville High School. Faculty members praise the dedication that Mrs. Edwards has for her students.

"The number one thing I notice is her genuine care for the children. She has without a doubt their best interest at heart," said Principal Jamie Darwin.

The nomination comes from a faculty member very close to Mrs. Edwards, her sister April Kennamer.

"I am excited for her and she is a great teacher," said Kennamer.

Mrs. Kennamer can also be found at Woodville High School. But that is not all, a third sister can be found at Woodville High School.

"It works out well, my other sister teaches second grade here and so we can flip ideas off of each other we can get together and plan lessons," said Kennamer.

That's right, the trio of sister all teach at Woodville High School.

Mrs. Edwards credits her sisters for her success in the classroom.

"She is the reason I went into teaching and I followed in her footsteps," said Edwards.

Mrs. Edwards loves her students and wants the best experience for them.

"I want them to have a love for learning. I want them to come to school and just to have a positive experience, safe environment," said Mrs. Edwards.

The love of teaching all started under one roof and enhanced the bond between the three sisters.

"We are very close we all live close together and we are just a close-knit family." said Edwards.

It's a sisterly bond.

"She has been pretty special to me."

Tell us about a public school teacher you feel deserves recognition. Send us your nomination today! Honorees will receive $319 for their classroom. Nominees must teach in K-12 public schools in the WHNT News 19 viewing area.

