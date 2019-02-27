× Search for teen swept away in flooding enters fourth day at Buck’s Pocket State Park

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – Search teams began a fourth day of searching Wednesday for a missing teen and the Jeep that was swept away in floodwaters at Buck’s Pocket State Park.

Teams have set up a grid and are going through the creek section-by-section to eliminate areas where the Jeep Koy Spears, 18, was in Friday evening.

A helicopter, boats, divers and sonar are being used to search for Spears. Crews said they have found car parts but nothing else.

Crews and agencies from DeKalb, Jackson, and Marshall counties are searching, along with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the state emergency management agency.