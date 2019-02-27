Rainy periods Thursday, Friday and this weekend

Bright sunshine, a blue sky, and temperatures hit the low-70s Wednesday afternoon. That’s hard to beat, but it won’t last although we are only three weeks from the official ‘First Day of Spring!’ It gets cool but not cold tonight; lows drop into the lower-50s, clouds thicken, and some scattered showers are possible especially south of the Huntsville area.

Rain looks light overnight into Thursday morning: generally less than 0.50” or less in most communities. More showers and thicker clouds keep it cooler Thursday, but it does not get cold just yet: highs in the mid-60s with a light north wind behind a weak cool front. Expect a chance of some showers each day through the weekend, and then a major late-season cold front sweeps through plunging temperatures to levels we haven’t seen since January!

How much rain? Last week’s rainfall was incredible: up to 12-13” in spots. This week’s (and weekend’s) rainfall is meager compared to that, but it’s on par with what you should expect with a wet pattern in late February and early March. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday bring a chance of showers each day; some periods of rain may be a little heavier than others.

For example, Thursday’s rain looks heaviest in the morning; then it’s spotty showers in the afternoon. Friday and Saturday both bring low amounts of rain with spotty, hit-or-miss, generally light showers. Sunday’s rain looks more impactful: around 0.5” to 1.5” in total. That could bring seven-day amounts up to around 1-2” in all.

Looking for the rest of the forecast? It’s always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook: Jason Simpson’s Fan Page

Twitter: @simpsonwhnt