HUNTSVILLE, Ala – Last week’s rain flooded many roads in Huntsville. The Department of Public Works is focusing its attention on Martin Road to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

Zierdt Road was closed all weekend. Martin Road was a detour route for the area until it flooded Saturday night. In light of the heavy rainfall, the city decided to close the road in order to build stormwater infrastructure that will help prevent flooding in the future.

“We’re doing some storm drainage improvements along Martin Road. This is a low-lying area. We do have standing water on the south side which has historically stood in rains in the past but this time, we did experience heavy rain that came through the City of Huntsville. This is one of the last areas that we’re addressing with standing water,” said Chris McNeese, Director of Public Works.

The city is currently working on a completely different project on Martin Road. When that project is complete the road will actually sit four feet higher.

This should also assist in flooding problems.