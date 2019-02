× Man crashes into guardrail on Research Park

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after police say he hit a guardrail on Research Park Wednesday afternoon.

Southbound lanes of Research Park at Old Madison Pike were temporarily closed around noon due to the wreck. Huntsville Police say the man sideswiped two vehicles before getting onto the ramp and hitting the guardrail.

Police are investigating the cause of the wreck.