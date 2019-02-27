× Let’s go fly a kite at the Community Kite Festival this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Join in with a day of kite flying fun and food at the Community Kite Festival in Huntsville!

Get ready to soar to new heights this Saturday, March 2, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at John Hunt Park on Airport Road.

Chicagokite will be providing kite demonstrations, as well as selling fun and fabulous kites!

The whole family can also enjoy community booths, kids activities, live entertainment, and food trucks!

This event is free and open to all, and they encourage you to bring blankets or chairs and stay awhile! But be sure to leave the pets at home, only service animals are allowed at the event.

Parking is available at Joe Davis Stadium and there will be a shuttle transport to and from the festival. There is limited handicap parking available at the Jaycee Community Building.

Asha Kiran organized the festival to foster inclusiveness and harmony, and to increase awareness of social issues in the community.