Judge grants continuance for Huntsville officer's immunity hearing in murder trial

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Madison County judge granted William Darby, the Huntsville police officer charged with murder, a continuance for his immunity hearing scheduled for February 28.

Judge Donna Pate said she will set a new date as soon as possible.

Darby asked the court to reschedule a hearing on whether his murder case should be thrown out. Darby is charged in connection to the April 2018 shooting death of Jeffrey Parker.

Darby’s attorney, Robert Tuten, filed the motion last week to move the hearing because he is working out of town on another case. Tuten is representing Florence attorney Chip Dillard in a human trafficking case underway in Lauderdale County Circuit Court.

In his motion to continue Darby’s hearing, Tuten said the human trafficking trial is not expected to end before Darby’s scheduled Feb. 28 motion hearing.