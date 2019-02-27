× Ivey proposes 10-cent gas tax increase to pay for road improvements

MAPLESVILLE, Ala. – Gov. Kay Ivey announced a plan Wednesday that proposes raising the state’s gas tax 10 cents to pay for infrastructure improvements.

Ivey’s Rebuild Alabama Infrastructure Plan would divide the money among state, county and municipal governments in the state to fund infrastructure improvement, preservation and maintenance projects.

Currently Alabamians pay an 18-cent tax per gallon of gas and 19 cents per gallon of diesel.

A recent report from national transportation research group TRIP reported that 30 percent of Alabama’s major roads and highways are in poor or mediocre condition because of inadequate funding. Ivey’s office said a report from the University of Alabama found cars and trucks are putting 69 billion miles on the state’s roads every year, which is a 17 percent increase over the last 15 years.

The tax will be voted on during the upcoming legislative session as part of a bill sponsored by state Rep. Bill Poole (R-Tuscaloosa).

Local lawmakers who WHNT News 19 spoke with earlier this month about the proposed tax said they were open to voting in favor of it.