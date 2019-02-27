Huntsville innovator honored on Fortune’s annual list of best companies to work for

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville’s very own Harold R. Brewer honored as a top innovator for his work as the Co-founder and Board Chairman of INTUITIVE Research and Technology.

Harold R. Brewer, also known as Hal, received the honor during the 2nd annual Great Place to Work® For All™ Leadership Awards gala dinner at the Four Seasons San Francisco. Brewer was honored as a top innovator on Fortune’s annual list of 100 Best Companies to Work For, 100 Best Workplaces for Women, 100 Best Workplaces for Diversity, and 150 Best Small and Medium Companies to Work For.

Brewer was nominated by INTUITIVE’s President, Vergenia Shelton, for being an innovation leader at INTUITIVE.

“Hal’s commitment to innovation started well before INTUITIVE. His career has been a lifelong devotion to innovation. Since INTUITIVE was founded in 1999, Hal has ensured that innovation is woven into every element at the company. He is a brilliant minded and fearless risk-taker, and INTUITIVE wouldn’t be the leading organization it is today without his innovative spirit,” said Shelton.

INTUITIVE has earned a reputation for solving hard problems with expert personnel and advanced technologies under the leadership of Brewer. INTUITIVE encourages everybody to create, connect, and contribute to the idea pool of the company.

“I am incredibility honored to be recognized as a leader in innovation. I believe that innovation is the process of creating something that makes life better and that innovation is impossible without passion. Everyone recognized by Great Place to Work have something in common- we all see the world a little differently. Regardless of the sectors we work in, we are all focused on solving hard problems and creating a better world than the one that exists today,” said Brewer.

Brewer’s success comes from his passion for people and innovation. He fathered the INTUITIVE Creativity Incentive Program, obtained four patents, and created countless commercialized technology and products.

Not only does Brewer work side by side his employees to support their ideas and provide necessary tools; he also aims to reach the community outside the company. Brewer is an avid supporter of STEAM innovation and it was his vision to bring the INTUITIVE Planetarium to North Alabama.

His experience and ability to see the “big picture” enables customers and employees to reach their goals.

“We are honored to celebrate your shining examples of Innovation By All—the individuals and teams who have successfully created new products or built more inclusive cultures, and who have led their organizations to more fully maximize the human potential within their workforce,” said Great Place to Work® CEO Michael C. Bush in regards to recognizing the honorees.

The awards gala kicked off the 16th annual Great Place to Work® For All Summit™, February 26th through the 28th in San Francisco.