Grant man charged with illegal shotgun possession

Posted 4:03 pm, February 27, 2019, by , Updated at 04:10PM, February 27, 2019

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Police say they arrested a man Wednesday for possession of a short-barreled shotgun.

Tommy Eugene Trotter, 30, was arrested at his home on 2nd Street East.

Police said they had been investigating Trotter for several months. They also took possession of drugs and several other guns they said they found in the home.

He was charged with possession of a short-barreled shotgun and possession of a shotgun with an altered serial number.

Police said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, FBI, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Albertville and Boaz police departments helped in the case.

