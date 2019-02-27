× Decatur police ask for help identifying theft suspect

DECATUR, Ala. – Police are asking the public to help them identify a man suspected of stealing mail.

Police released an image Wednesday of a man captured by a doorbell camera. According to police, the man in the picture is a suspect in a mail theft that happened in the Burningtree area in mid-December.

The man also is suspected of using a stolen debit card multiple times in the Decatur area around the same time.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to contact the Decatur Police Department at 256-341-4644.