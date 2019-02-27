Columbia Elementary Third Grade Kidcam!

What a gorgeous day to be out of the office visiting some very impressive Third Graders in Madison! Meet some of the sharpest students you’ll ever meet: the Columbia Elementary Astros!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

These young ladies and gentlemen know more than the average bear about the water cycle and a whole lot about weather in general! That's one big benefit of Alabama's AMSTI program; classrooms participating in that get resources for students and teachers that really help to make science real to them.

Thank you especially to Mrs. Dunkerley for inviting me to Columbia today and for the red bracelets in honor of 'Heart Month' and my son Brody! These amazing Third Graders also gathered some supplies for families of the Regional NICU at Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children in Brody's name! What an honor to have such a wonderful community and school surrounding us!

Mrs. Dunkerley also presented me with a great Astros shirt, some shuttle socks and some really, really tasty weather-themed cookies from Zuzu's Confections (Paulette's Cookies)!

A good day on social media, too!

Thank you Jason Simpson for visiting Columbia today to discuss all kinds of weather events! ⁦@whnt⁩ pic.twitter.com/2xiGyXp7P6 — Columbia Elementary (@columbiaeschool) February 27, 2019

It’s a great day to be an Astro! Thank you @simpsonwhnt for an amazing talk with our @columbiaeschool 3rd graders on weather! pic.twitter.com/IixUPf1UW7 — Kylie J Dunkerley, NBCT (@Kylie_Dunkerley) February 27, 2019

Want Us to Visit Your School? It’s fun for us to get out of the office and visit with schools and social groups. Feel free to contact us through the following link (or through my social media contacts below) to set up a time for one of us to visit with your group! WHNT News 19 Request an Anchor.

-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook: Jason Simpson's Fan Page

Twitter: @simpsonwhnt