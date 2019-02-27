Authorities need help finding missing Florida boy

ST. CLOUD, FL. – Officials need help finding a boy missing from central Florida.

Alexander Napollio is 12-years-old and was last seen in St. Cloud, Florida. Alexander is 5’10, weighs 115 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Alexander was last seen wearing a colorful jacket with a peace symbol, a yellow Deadpool hat, and camouflage boots.

Alexander could be traveling in a white Buick van with Florida tag number JWPM57.

If you have any information about Alexander, call 911.