AHSAA Basketball Final Four Day 2 Action

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - We began the day with 12 local teams remaining in AHSAA Final Four play and five teams in action on Tuesday including two of the top squads in the Class 3A boy's ranks. Here is how teams from the Tennessee Valley fared against the competition:

Class 3A Boys

Westminster Christian 50, Bullock County 32 Final (Westminster Christian advances to Class 3A Boys State Title Game)

Plainview 74, Prattville Christian 55 Final (Plainview advances to Class 3A Boys State Title Game)

Plainview and Westminster Christian will play each other for the Class 3A Boys State Title on Friday at 2:15 p.m.

Class 3A Girls

Pisgah 63, Prattville Christian 47 Final (Pisgah advances to Class 3A Girls State Title Game)

Class 4A Boys

West Limestone 50, Booker T. Washington 48 Final (West Limestone advances to Class 4A Boys State Title Game)

Class 4A Girls

Rogers 50, Childersburg, 41 (Rogers advances to Class 4A Girls State Title Game)