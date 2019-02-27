AHSAA Basketball Final Four Day 1 Action

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - High school basketball teams from the Tennessee Valley took the court at Legacy Arena in Birmingham for day one of the AHSAA State Basketball Final Four on Monday. Here's a look at how our local teams did:

Class 1A Boys Semifinal

Decatur Heritage 60, Georgiana 58 Final/OT (Decatur Heritage advances to the Class 1A Boys State Title Game)

Class 1A Girls Semifinal

Skyline 58, St. Luke's 36 Final (Skyline advances to the Class 1A Girls State Title Game)

Class 2A Boys Semifinal

Fyffe 41, R.C. Hatch 39 Final (Fyffe advances to the Class 2A Girls State Title Game)

Class 2A Boys Semifinal

Central Coosa 68, Tanner 58 Final