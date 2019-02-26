Two arrested in high-speed Morgan County pursuit

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Two people were arrested for narcotics possession Tuesday morning after a high-speed pursuit in Morgan County.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office stated deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding on Interstate 65. The suspects drove away, sometimes exceeding speeds of 100 mph.

The pursuit continued into Cullman County, where Cullman deputies used spike strips to stop the vehicle.

During a pat-down, investigators said they found cocaine, marijuana, and additional synthetic narcotics.

Deputies booked Deerika Michelle Alexander, 21, of Birmingham, for attempting to elude, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of synthetic narcotics. They also booked Donantae Jamar Williams, 30, of Center Point, Ala. from attempting to elude and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both suspects were taken to the Morgan County Jail, and additional charges were pending. Alexander’s bond was set at $1,600, while William’s bond was set at $1,100.