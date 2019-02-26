× Search resumes Tuesday for missing teen at Buck’s Pocket State Park

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — Crews resumed the search for a missing 18-year-old at Buck’s Pocket State Park Tuesday morning.

Koy Spears was in a Jeep with two other teens Friday night when floodwaters swept the vehicle into the South Sauty Creek at the park. Responders rescued the two teens and immediately started searching for Koy. They resumed the search all day Saturday but had to suspend it for two days because of high, swift-moving water.

Tuesday morning people with organizations and agencies from DeKalb, Jackson, and Marshall counties and state officials resumed the search for the teen.

“Saturday night we transitioned from a rescue to a recovery,” said Alabama State Parks District Superintendent Michael Jeffreys.

A helicopter searched from the air and a drone took the air before that. Crews searched the shore and used sonar to scour the depths of South Sauty Creek. Jeffreys said responders pulled out all of the resources available.

“It’s just a difficult area to search and there are a lot of factors, but ultimately safety,” Jeffreys said, “We’ve got to ensure we’ve got safety for everyone involved.”

This type of search is dangerous for responders and the high water

“The EMA played a vital role in this, and all the counties involved, all the volunteers. We wouldn’t be able to do what we’re doing and ultimately we’re trying to get this young man back to his family so they can grieve appropriately,” Jeffreys said.

The family said they’re grateful for the overwhelming amount of people who have stepped up to help. Crews plan to continue the search until they find the Jeep and Koy Spears.