COURTLAND, Ala. - Courtland residents say the town has raw sewage coming out of the ground and they don't think enough is being done about it.

"It started with all the rain but we just noticed the signs yesterday. The sludge, like on top of the ground with the signs," said Courtland resident Sheila Harvel.

Residents said though the town itself is beginning to die, the water authority should still care enough to make their living situations comfortable.

Harvel said the town always floods after heavy rains but she's never seen sewage coming from the ground. "Clean it up. Help stop it. Something. It's like they don't care."

West Morgan East Lawrence Water and Sewage Authority manages this area. They said they've marked the sewage sites in the town.

WMEL Water and Sewage Authority sent WHNT News 19 a statement regarding conditions in Courtland. It reads, in part:

The events of the last 90 days are the sixth highest rain totals recorded for such a time period. Below ground utilities, particularly waste and sewer, undergo significant stress during these type events. The immediate impact on sewer is one of surcharge conditions within sewer systems due to flood waters covering property that typically above water levels.

But still, Harvel wonders, "Is it a danger? What kind of threat? Health threat? You see its got sewer overflow, so it can't be healthy."

The water has been running endlessly.

Some residents say part of their problem is that it smells horrible outside and while that may be true, West Morgan East Lawrence Water and Sewage Authority said all they can do is send someone out there and get it cleaned up.