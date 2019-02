× Police need help finding missing girl

JASPER, Ala. – Officials need help finding a teenage girl who has been missing since February 3rd.

Erin Mullins is missing from Jasper. She is 5’4″, 16 years old, and weighs 100lbs. Erin has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information, call 911 or 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). Or contact the Jasper Police Department at 1-205-221-2121.