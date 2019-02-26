Police arrest three people tied to Boaz burglary

BOAZ, Ala. – Three people are sitting in the Boaz City Jail following a morning burglary.

Boaz Police Department arrested Talant Cook, 49, Sharon May, 44, and Robert Harris, 41, at a traffic stop on Monday. Police say Mastins Electric was burglarized at approximately 4:00 a.m.

Officers say they got a description of the suspect and their vehicle when the burglary was discovered at 7:30 a.m. An officer spotted the suspect vehicle at around 10:00 a.m. and initiated a traffic stop, according to police. Officers say they recovered most of the stolen property from the car but the rest of it was discovered at a hotel room at the Key West Inn.

Cook was charged with DUI, receiving stolen property 4th, and carrying a pistol without a permit.

May was charged with receiving stolen property 4th degree.

Harris was charged with burglary 3rd and theft of property 4th.