Man breaks into Limestone County store for honey buns and milk
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are looking for someone who evidently couldn’t wait for the store to open up to buy breakfast.
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said someone broke into the Dollar General at Wooley Springs and Highway 251 early Tuesday morning.
The sheriff’s office released video from inside the store showing a man break out a window with a rock and then crawl into the store. The break-in happened around 4 a.m.
Authorities said the man took milk and honey buns and then left the store.
Anyone with information about the man is asked to call the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at 256-232-0111.