Man breaks into Limestone County store for honey buns and milk

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are looking for someone who evidently couldn’t wait for the store to open up to buy breakfast.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said someone broke into the Dollar General at Wooley Springs and Highway 251 early Tuesday morning.

The sheriff’s office released video from inside the store showing a man break out a window with a rock and then crawl into the store. The break-in happened around 4 a.m.

Do you recognize this person? The suspect broke into the Dollar General at Wooley Springs and Hwy 251 around 4:00 this morning and took milk and honey buns. Please call 256-232-0111 for Inv. McAbee with any information. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/ugMoQRaLrm — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) February 26, 2019

Authorities said the man took milk and honey buns and then left the store.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at 256-232-0111.