× Madison City Schools superintendent unveils proposal for new middle and elementary schools

MADISON, Ala. – Two new schools could be built in the next few years in Madison.

Tuesday night, Superintendent Robby Parker proposed a 1200-student middle school behind the current central office and a 900-student elementary school next to the Wall Triana Kroger.

BREAKING: All right. Here’s the deal. Parker is proposing 1200 student middle school behind current central office and 900 student elementary school next to Wall Triana Kroger. These are rough drawings. None of this is board approved yet. He wants your input @whnt pic.twitter.com/FKJc59bzHg — Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) February 27, 2019

Parker added neither plan has been approved by the Board of Education, and the district would seek feedback from the public.

Parker says another option is to build new middle school in limestone county. But would require incredible amount of rezoning and no location is ready for release on that idea. @whnt — Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) February 27, 2019

Another option, according to Parker, could be to build a new middle school in Limestone County, but Parker said that option would require a lot of rezoning and added there is no location chosen there.

So this plan doesn’t answer for the high schools. Here are Parker’s options there. They aren’t as in need for space in madison high schools as elementary and middle are. But here’s what he says needs to happen longer term @whnt Will create a task force to explore options. pic.twitter.com/tLgfk69EIh — Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) February 27, 2019

No immediate plans for high school expansion were announced, but Parker stated the district is planning to look into a possible expansion in the long-term. There will be a task force created to look further into the idea.

“That’s the only way we can stay like this [level of excellence],” Parker says. Need bill and a vote of the people for increase in tax to pay for new buildings. Here’s the cost broken down @whnt. pic.twitter.com/7Cs0eLwBt9 — Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) February 27, 2019

All told, Parker said the elementary and middle schools would be paid by an addition in property tax that still needs to be voted on by the people. A bill will be drafted in the Legislature in hopes to get that on a ballot within the year. He believes even more revenue would be needed for a possible new high school or additions to the current high schools.

Here’s the link for community feedback on all this @WHNT. pic.twitter.com/KyaqaEehqm — Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) February 27, 2019

Feedback on the proposals can be submitted here.