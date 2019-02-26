Madison City Schools superintendent unveils proposal for new middle and elementary schools
MADISON, Ala. – Two new schools could be built in the next few years in Madison.
Tuesday night, Superintendent Robby Parker proposed a 1200-student middle school behind the current central office and a 900-student elementary school next to the Wall Triana Kroger.
Parker added neither plan has been approved by the Board of Education, and the district would seek feedback from the public.
Another option, according to Parker, could be to build a new middle school in Limestone County, but Parker said that option would require a lot of rezoning and added there is no location chosen there.
No immediate plans for high school expansion were announced, but Parker stated the district is planning to look into a possible expansion in the long-term. There will be a task force created to look further into the idea.
All told, Parker said the elementary and middle schools would be paid by an addition in property tax that still needs to be voted on by the people. A bill will be drafted in the Legislature in hopes to get that on a ballot within the year. He believes even more revenue would be needed for a possible new high school or additions to the current high schools.
Feedback on the proposals can be submitted here.