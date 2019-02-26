Listeria prompts recall for Marketside brand green beans, butternut squash

MIAMI, FL. — A Florida company has issued a voluntary recall of Marketside brand green beans and butternut squash because of possible Listeria contamination.

Southern Specialties Inc. of Pompano Beach, Florida, announced the recall Monday, warning that the Listeria monocytogenes bacteria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Even healthy adults can suffer symptoms like high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

Products recalled:

Marketside Bagged Green Beans, 32oz. (2 LB) 907g 681131457385 MAR-9-2019 83931-123 or 83939-124

Marketside Bagged Green Beans, 12 oz. (340g) 681131328869 MAR-8-2019 83928-628 or 83932-123

Marketside Bagged Butternut Squash, 16oz. (1 LB) 454g 681131122351 MAR-6-2019 83940-319 or 83940-139

The company says it shipped the recalled product to one retail distribution center. Most of the product was retrieved, but some product shipped earlier this month might have reached stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, and Tennessee.