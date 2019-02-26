× Lawrence County investigators charge Madison woman with another burglary while family was at funeral

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – A woman accused of searching obituaries and burglarizing homes while families were attending a funeral is now facing similar charges in another county.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division arrested Jennifer Lynn Azizian, 43, on Tuesday and charged her with third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property.

LSCO investigators began looking into the situation after a burglary was reported on County Road 460 in the East Lawrence area on January 26. Authorities said the homeowner returned from a funeral and discovered their home had been burglarized.

Investigators worked with the Priceville Police Department to identify Azizian as a suspect due to similarities in both cases. Priceville investigators say they have evidence that Azizian had been researching obituaries for some time. Azizian faces four counts of third-degree burglary and one count of first-degree criminal mischief in Morgan County.

Azizian turned herself in to the Lawrence County Jail and has since been released on bond.